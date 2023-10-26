Federico Gatti has committed to a new long-term contract with Juventus, extending his stay until 2028, solidifying his role as a key player for the club.

The defender joined Juve at the beginning of 2022 and spent the remainder of the 2021/2022 season on loan at Frosinone. His initial season in Black and White was largely a period of learning and adaptation, but he has since evolved into a valuable asset for Juventus in the current campaign.

The Bianconeri are actively pursuing an end to their trophy drought, and Gatti has played a pivotal role in their success this season. He is recognised as one of the club’s key players and continues to demonstrate his potential for further growth.

Recognising that other clubs may express interest in securing his services, Juventus has taken proactive steps to retain Gatti, offering him a new contract. Gatti has consistently expressed his desire to remain at the club and has officially signed an extension that binds him to Juventus until 2028.

A club statement reads.

“Fede, purchased in January 2022, joined the team the following summer, and immediately managed to conquer everyone. His main characteristics are his dedication and humility : step by step, Gatti has become a player who already now – after just over a year – is fundamental for the team on the pitch and for the group off the pitch.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti is one of our most important players and the defender is someone we have enjoyed watching in the last few months.

He is improving whenever he steps on the pitch and we have done the right thing to lock him down.