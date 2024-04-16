Lazio winger Felipe Anderson won’t join Juventus after all, as he instead opted for a return to Brazil through the gates of Palmeiras.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Turin once his contract with the Biancocelesti expires at the end of the season.

Yesterday, several sources in Italy claimed Juventus and Anderson were on the cusp of finalizing an agreement over a free transfer.

In the evening, the 31-year-old confirmed that contract renewal talks with Lazio have reached a dead end via an Instagram post.

But while many considered it as the ultimate sign of an imminent move to Juventus, there was another twist in the tale.

Brazilian Serie A side Palemeiras announced their agreement with Anderson via the club’s official website.

Anderson last played in Brazil during his early career years at Santos before signing for Lazio in 2013. His initial stint in the Italian capital lasted five years and then had spells at West Ham and Porto before returning to the Stadio Olimpico in 2021.

This season, he has contributed with five goals and eight assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

As for Juventus, it remains to be seen how their plans for the summer will change following this unexpected turn of events.

The Bianconeri will likely be linked with other profiles to fill the wing slots.