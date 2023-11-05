In the last few days, several regions in Italy have been ravaged by floods. Tuscany has been the most affected area in the country, putting tonight’s encounter between Fiorentina and Juventus at risk.

Many people have been calling for the postponement of the encounter, arguing that the circumstances are far from perfect for the match to go on as normal.

At least six persons have lost their lives in the Italian peninsula, while thousands have been affected by the heavy rainstorm.

As we reported earlier today, Fiorentina ultras have announced that they won’t attend the match in protest. Local authorities in Florence also requested the delay.

However, L’Osservatorio (the committee entrusted with organizing sporting events) has given the go-ahead.

Therefore, Fiorentina and Juventus will lock horns this evening at the Artemio Franchi Stadium as planned. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET.

The committee argues that there’s no viable reason to delay the encounter.

“Concerning the Fiorentina-Juventus football match scheduled for this evening at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, L’Osservatorio on sporting events of the Department of Public Security, having taken note of the decisions of the Football League of Serie A and having consulted the Provincial Public Security Authorities of Florence, has assessed that from the point of view of public order and security, which falls within the competence of the body and of the Public Security Authorities themselves, there are no reasons for imposing a ban and therefore postpone the match to another date,” reads the official statement published by ilBianconero.

“L’Osservatorio has also assessed that for the conduct of this evening’s football match, law enforcement resources have been allocated and not deducted in any way from those involved in the rescue activities population affected by the flood.”