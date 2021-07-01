Official: Former Ferrari boss appointed as Juventus director

After injecting 400 million euros to counter the losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Juventus have found the right man to take care of the financial aspect of the club.

On Wednesday, the Bianconeri’s official website has released a statement confirming the appointment of Maurizio Arrivabene as a new director.

The 64-year-old is know to be a Juventus fan, and has been an independent member of the club’s board since 2012.

However, the Italian was famously the team principal of Ferrari’s Formula one team, and remained in the role between November 2014 until January 2019.

Therefore, Arrivabene will be amongst the new faces who will take charge of the club, alongside sporting director Federico Cherubini and returning manager Massimiliano Allegri, who’s expected to have a bigger word on the transfer market.

Whilst the new director is far from being a football expert, his financial shrewdness should come handy for the club amidst the current financial troubles.

Here’s what the club’s official statement reads regarding the appointment of the former Ferrari boss.

“Granted powers relating to the football business area to board member Maurizio Arrivabene.”

An official presentation for the new director – alongside other newly appointed members – is expected to take place on Thursday