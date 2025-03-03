“Francisco Conceicao, following muscle discomfort felt in his right thigh, underwent radiological examinations at J|Medical this morning. The examinations showed an elongation of the hamstring,” reads the note released on the club’s official website.

As usual, the official report didn’t provide a timetable for the player’s return, but IlBianconero estimates a recovery in around 10 days.

So in addition to skipping tonight’s fixture against Verona, Conceicao won’t be available for Sunday’s big clash against Atalanta which will also be held at the Allianz Stadium. But it remains to be seen if he’ll be back in time for the away fixture against Fiorentina on March 16th which will be the club’s last test before the international break.

This will be a significant loss for Thiago Motta who will be without one of his most consistent performers this season. With his burst of energy and breathtaking skills, the Portugal international became an instant favourite amongst Juventus supporters. And let’s not forget about his winner against Inter in the most recent edition of the Derby d’Italia.

The young winger is currently on loan from Porto, but all parties insist his stay will be made permanent next summer.