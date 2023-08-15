Frosinone has finalised the loan agreement for Juventus promising young talent, Enzo Barrenechea, who will spend the upcoming season with them. This move is intended to provide Barrenechea with valuable first-team exposure and experience, aligning with Juventus’ goal of nurturing his development.

Barrenechea made his debut with Juventus’ senior team during the preceding season. Under the guidance of Max Allegri, he was entrusted with a role within the club’s midfield for certain matches. Despite his youthful age, the Argentinian showcased impressive poise and maturity, leaving a positive impression.

However, Juventus’ focus in the current campaign leans toward relying on more seasoned players as they endeavour to end their trophy drought. As a result, Barrenechea’s opportunities for game time at the Allianz Stadium are expected to be limited. Consequently, the club has opted to allow him to depart on loan to gain valuable on-field experience.

A statement confirming the transfer reads, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Enzo Barrenechea will play next season on loan at Frosinone.

“It was 1 April 2023 when Enzo became part of the Juventus First Team squad after a virtuous journey first with the Under 19 and then with the Next Gen.

“The Argentine midfielder born in 2001, training after training, had shown all his qualities to the point of becoming a First Team player and even before officially becoming one, he had made his debut at the Allianz Stadium in the * Champions League* match against PSG on 2 November 2022 and made his first Serie A appearance in the Derby della Mole against Torino on 28 February 2023.”

This move is great for Enzo and he now has the chance to play regularly and show what he can do at the highest level.

If he does well in this campaign, he could be a starter at the Allianz Stadium in the next campaign.