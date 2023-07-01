Giuntoli
Official: Giuntoli’s Napoli contract is terminated by mutual consent

July 1, 2023 - 8:50 am

In a mutual agreement, Napoli and Cristiano Giuntoli have decided to terminate their contract, allowing the director to pursue a new opportunity at Juventus.

Ever since the conclusion of the previous season, Juventus has actively pursued Giuntoli’s services, recognizing him as the ideal candidate to elevate their team to new heights.

During Giuntoli’s eight-year tenure at Napoli, the club experienced significant growth and ultimately clinched the league title last season.

However, Napoli has faced challenges in retaining both their officials and players who played a crucial role in their recent success. Coach Luciano Spalletti has already departed, and defender Kim Min-Jae is on the verge of leaving as well.

Juve has secured a valuable addition by acquiring Giuntoli, who is expected to assume the role of Bianconeri’s sporting director on a five-year contract.

A club statement from Napoli via Football Italia reads:

“Calcio Napoli thanks Cristiano Giuntoli for 8 years of collaboration with President Aurelio De Laurentiis, the CEO Andrea Chiavelli and with the coaches who worked with the team.”

This is one of the best pieces of news available at the moment, as we can finally get our hands on one of the best directors in Italian football.

Giuntoli has done superbly well at Napoli and we trust him to continue the good work in Turin when he resumes as our newest director.

1 Comment

    Reply Joeke July 1, 2023 at 9:55 am

    Great news!!!

