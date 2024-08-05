Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has officially penned a new contract, pushing back the deadline from 2028 to 2029.

Even though the two parties’ previous renewal only occurred less than a year ago, they decided to sign yet another deal.

In addition to extending the due date, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano had revealed this morning that the new contract will raise the player’s release clause which was set at 60 million euros.

While the value of the new buyout clause remains uncertain, Juventus confirmed that Bremer has indeed signed a contract extension on Monday.

The club revealed the news through a statement published on its official website which also highlighted the impressive stats recorded by the defender since his arrival in 2022.

“Gleison Bremer has renewed his Juventus contract, meaning his ties with the Bianconeri are extended until 30 June, 2029,” reads the official note.

“It comes as good news for the Club, but also for Gleison, who is more than deserving of his new deal.

“For him, as is always the case, the numbers speak volumes.

“Over the last two seasons (since 2022/23), Bremer has made 83 appearances with the Club across all competitions, all of which have been as a starter. In that same timeframe, no Juventus player has made more appearances and only Danilo is level with him.

“Gleison is the defender to have recovered the ball more than any other in the last two Serie A seasons (376, 14 more than anybody else). And then there are his goals – he has scored more headers than any other defender in his last two seasons with us. He has contributed with an impressive total of seven headed goals – at least three more than any other player in his position.

“None of this would be possible without his undeniable talent, which he shows every time he sets foot on the pitch, but his work ethic and commitment are just as important, always putting himself at the disposal of the team and coaching staff every day.

“And so, we are delighted to say that we are continuing together with Gleison Bremer!” concludes the statement.