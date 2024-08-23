Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has completed his transfer to Venezia as Juventus’ summer clear-out continues.

The midfielder has been with the club since he was eight years old and earned playing time in some crucial matches under Max Allegri last season.

He hoped to build on that momentum when Thiago Motta was appointed as the club’s manager, but the new coach did not see him as a key part of his plans.

As a result, Juve placed him on the transfer list alongside other players deemed surplus to requirements, prompting him to seek a new club.

Several teams expressed interest in signing him, but Venezia emerged as the most serious contender for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Juve has now accepted their offer, and he will continue his career there on loan with an obligation to buy. A club statement reads:

“Nicolussi Caviglia is well acquainted with Juventus, having joined the club’s youth ranks at just eight years of age. The youth academy oversaw his year-on-year development not only as a footballer, but also as a man. He was a role model in every way for his teammates and led by example both from a technical and character point of view through his hard work, dedication and sacrifice.”

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia was one of our finest academy graduates, but he took the best decision to leave instead of wallowing on the bench at the Allianz Stadium.

He will be a relevant player at Venezia and could prove us wrong for letting him go.