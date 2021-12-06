Official Highlights including all goals from Juventus’s win over Genoa

Juventus beat Genoa 2-0 in last night’s Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium, seeing us move up into fifth in the league table.

The Old Lady appeared to come out with a point to prove, coming out the blocks at full speed and didn’t wait too long before breaking the deadlock.

It was directly from the corner, with Juan Cuadrado’s cross/shot flying straight into the far top corner of the goal.

We continued to play with force throughout, and goalkeeper Sirigu deserves extra praise for numerous top saves to deny us further goals, before Paulo Dybala finally doubled our lead in the final 10 minutes of play.

This was a stronger performance than the 2-0 score-line suggests, but the three points was the important outcome, and we will now hope that we can push on domestically and put pressure on the Champions League places.

Patrick