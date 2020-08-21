OFFICIAL: Igor Tudor leaves Hajduk Split

Igor Tudor is expected to join Andrea Pirlo’s coaching staff next week having officially left his job as head coach of Hajduk Split.

The former Bianconeri defender was reportedly approached by the Juve management to join Pirlo as the club look to overhaul an ageing team and take a new approach.

Hajduk Split have no confirmed the news via an official statement:

“Igor Tudor is no longer the coach after he decided to accept the offer to join Andrea Pirlo in Italy as his assistant manager. “We wish Tudor the best of luck and success in his future career.”

Tudor has managed a number of teams since becoming a coach in his own right, starting at Hajduk Split, then on to PAOK, Karabükspor, Galatasaray, Udinese before returning to Hajduk Split.

The 42-year-old also represented the Bianconeri for seven years, playing across the defence and in midfield.