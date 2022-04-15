Official – Juan Cuadrado renews his current Juventus contract

Juventus has started renewing the contract of some of their players with the club announcing on its website that Juan Cuadrado has extended his deal with them by one more season.

The Colombian has been a key player for the Bianconeri since he moved to the Allianz Stadium and serves in several capacities.

He has played as a winger, a full-back and a midfielder and on each occasion, he gives his very best to the club.

Only a few individuals have matched his appearance and performance stats for the Bianconeri, which comprises 24 goals and 53 assists in 262 matches.

The club reports he has signed a one-year extension, which means he can even better his record of 17 assists in a season, the most any defender has had for the club which he got last season.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has been one of the best players we have signed and he has proven beyond doubt he deserved a new deal.

His versatility and effectiveness in any role means the club didn’t have to think about his age while offering him an extension because he does the job he is asked to do.

Hopefully, his level of performance will remain optimum in the next campaign and he can help us win more trophies.