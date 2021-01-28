Official: Juve complete two transfer exchanges involving five youngsters

It’s been an incredibly busy day at the Juventus offices, with five young men completing their transfers – two coming in and three departing the club.
Although these deals have been known to be in advanced stages, the official confirmations are all coming on Thursday.
First off, we begin with the exchange deal between the Italian champions and Olympique Marseille.
The official club website has announced the deal in the following statement:
“Juventus has finalized an agreement with Olympique Marseille for the definitive acquisition of Marley Aké, a striker born in 2001, who arrives at Juventus after having made 13 appearances with the French team: nine in Ligue 1 and four in the Champions League League.
Heading in the other direction is Franco Tongya, midfielder born in 2002. Tongya leaves Juventus after 11 years at the club, having gone through the youth sector that led him to win an Under 15 title and make his debut in the Juventus Under 23 jersey.”
Both players have been valued at 8 million euros according to the press release.
On another note, TuttoMercatoWeb states that the Old Lady has officially deposited the contract of Nicolò Rovella.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been signed on a permanent basis, but will remain on loan with Genoa for the rest of the season.
For their part, the Rossoblu have also deposited the contracts of two players heading in the opposite direction.
According to the same source, two Juventus U-23 players – Manolo Portanova and Elia Petrelli – are now officially Genoa players.
Whilst Portanova – who featured for Andrea Pirlo’s first team on multiple occasions this season – should join Davide Ballardini’s side, Petrelli is expected to be immediately sent on loan to Reggina who currently play in Serie B.
