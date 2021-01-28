Official: Juve complete two transfer exchanges involving five youngsters

It’s been an incredibly busy day at the Juventus offices, with five young men completing their transfers – two coming in and three departing the club.

Although these deals have been known to be in advanced stages, the official confirmations are all coming on Thursday.

First off, we begin with the exchange deal between the Italian champions and Olympique Marseille.

The official club website has announced the deal in the following statement:

“Juventus has finalized an agreement with Olympique Marseille for the definitive acquisition of Marley Aké, a striker born in 2001, who arrives at Juventus after having made 13 appearances with the French team: nine in Ligue 1 and four in the Champions League League.