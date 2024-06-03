Juventus have announced they have reached an agreement with Massimiliano Allegri over a mutual contract termination.

The management sacked the 56-year-old two weeks ago following the shambolic scenes he caused during the Coppa Italia final, which allegedly includes threatening Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago.

The Bianconeri then appointed U19 manager Paolo Montero as caretaker coach for the last two matches of the season, while Thiago Motta is expected to sign his contract with the club in the coming days and take over in July.

Nevertheless, Allegri’s sacking raised several question marks as he has another year left on his lucrative contract. He and his staff cost the club around 18 million euros in gross wages per year.

However, Juventus were reportedly claiming a just cause behind the coach’s dismissal, citing his misdemeanor during the cup final. This club attempted to use this legal argument as a reason to relieve themselves of the manager’s remaining wages.

But while many sources believed a long legal battle was brewing, the two parties have now reached an amicable solution, even though the details remain unknown for now.

The club announced a mutual agreement with Allegri to rescind his contract.

“Juventus Football Club and Massimiliano Allegri can confirm that they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the end of the current season,” reads the official note posted on the club’s website.