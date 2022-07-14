Official: Juventus announce Cambiaso’s capture and Dragusin’s departure

After weeks of negotiations, the exchange deal between Juventus and Genoa has reached a happy ending.

On Thursday, the Bianconeri’s official website announced the signing of Andrea Cambiaso who puts pen to paper on a contract until 2027.

The official statement notes how the 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Ligurian club (at least on a personal level), proving his ability to play either as a wingback in 3-5-2 formation or a left-back within a back-four.

The Italian underwent his routine medicals on Wednesday, and will now join Max Allegri’s ranks who have already started their pre-season preparations.

Cambiaso now becomes Federico Cherubini’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba.

In a separate statement, Juventus also announced the departure of Radu Dragusin who joins Genoa.

The Romanian defender was initially reluctant to sign for the Grifone following their relegation to Serie B, but he eventually accepted to take part in the exchange deal.

The source says that the 20-year-old joins the Rossoblu on loan with the option of making the move permanent.

Dragusin was one of the hottest names in the Bianconeri’s youth sector, but struggled to impress during his loan stints at Sampdoria and Salernitana last season.