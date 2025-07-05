Jonathan David has officially become the first Juventus signing for the summer, after putting pen to paper on Friday.

Canada’s all-time top goalscorer became a free agent earlier this week after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille where he had spent the last five campaigns.

After 109 goals with 30 assists in 232 appearances across all competitions, the striker felt it was the right time to make a significant career step-up.

Juve prevail in the race for Jonathan David

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

While David was linked with several clubs across Europe, Juventus emerged as the favourites to sign him, and have now reached the finish line.

The 25-year-old arrived in Turin to undergo his medical on Friday, and then inked a five-year deal, tying him to the Serie A giants until June 2030.

The official Juventus website has now confirmed the operation in a statement released on Friday night, while also revealing the cost of the operation.

Even though David arrived on a ‘free transfer’, the Bianconeri still had several expenses to cover, including a sign-on bonus and agent commissions, which is the norm when it comes to coveted free agents.

Juventus reveals how much they paid for David

The club’s official note revealed that the ancillary costs reached €12.5 million, payable over three years, but without specifying the nature of these costs.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has signed a contract of employment with the

player Jonathan Christian David; as part of the player registration, Juventus will incur ancillary costs of €12.5 million, payable in three financial years,” reads the statement.

“Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2030.”

David might be the first attacking reinforcement to join Igor Tudor’s ranks, but he might not be the last, as the club is hoping to replace with Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik with another new signing.

This could end up being Randal Kolo Muani who spent the last six months on loan in Turin. Juventus are still trying to reach a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.