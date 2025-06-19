Juventus have officially confirmed they have renewed their collaboration with Adidas in a blockbuster deal valid until 2037.
The Germany-based company has been the Bianconeri’s official kit manufacturer since the 2015/16 campaign.
The current deal between the two parties was set to expire in 2027, but they have struck an agreement for another ten years, thus pushing back the deadline until the 2036/37 campaign.
Juventus announced the deal on their official website, with the club’s CEO, Maurizio Scanavino, expressing his pride.
“This renewal fills us with pride and testifies to the synergy between these two great companies.” said Scanavino.
“Together, we have not only played on football fields around the world, but we have also embarked on innovative collaborations that have extended our boundaries to the world of fashion, music, and design.”
For his part, Adidas General Manager Sam Handy heaped praise on the Bianconeri, while revealing his delight with the new agreement.
“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the most decorated club in Italian football for a further 10 years.
“Since the club joined adidas in 2015, we’ve enjoyed some incredible moments together; moments which have seen the club dominate on-pitch and collect 28 trophies across the men’s and women’s teams.
“We look forward to continuing to provide players with cutting-edge sportswear technology and fans with more iconic jerseys and lifestyle apparel until 2037.”
Juventus set to collect €40m per year
The club also published an official note revealing that the agreement is worth €408 million, which means that Juventus will receive a fixed sum just over €40 million per year, in addition to various bonuses and royalties.
The Bianconeri have recently renewed their collaboration with JEEP after spending the 2024/25 season without a main shirt sponsor. They have also struck an agreement with Visit Detroit and other commercial partners.
This decision shouldn’t have been rushed. Juventus is at a low point as a brand now. They should have waited 1 or 2 years, when the team was doing better and then maybe the deal could have been made with even better conditions, especially if Adidas would have had a better rival at that time.
And if they didn’t want to take the production and sales of the products into their own hands, then why did they need this stupid logo? I completely believed that the point of this would be that they would be the first football club in the world to build a factory and that 100% of the income from shirt sales would stay in Turin. Not that we would invent something because we were bored and the only advantage of which is that the inventor thinks it looks good.