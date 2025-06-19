Juventus have officially confirmed they have renewed their collaboration with Adidas in a blockbuster deal valid until 2037.

The Germany-based company has been the Bianconeri’s official kit manufacturer since the 2015/16 campaign.

The current deal between the two parties was set to expire in 2027, but they have struck an agreement for another ten years, thus pushing back the deadline until the 2036/37 campaign.

Juventus announced the deal on their official website, with the club’s CEO, Maurizio Scanavino, expressing his pride.