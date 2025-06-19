Juventus have officially confirmed they have renewed their collaboration with Adidas in a blockbuster deal valid until 2037.

The Germany-based company has been the Bianconeri’s official kit manufacturer since the 2015/16 campaign.

The current deal between the two parties was set to expire in 2027, but they have struck an agreement for another ten years, thus pushing back the deadline until the 2036/37 campaign.

Juventus announced the deal on their official website, with the club’s CEO, Maurizio Scanavino, expressing his pride.

“This renewal fills us with pride and testifies to the synergy between these two great companies.” said Scanavino.

“Together, we have not only played on football fields around the world, but we have also embarked on innovative collaborations that have extended our boundaries to the world of fashion, music, and design.”

For his part, Adidas General Manager Sam Handy heaped praise on the Bianconeri, while revealing his delight with the new agreement.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with the most decorated club in Italian football for a further 10 years.

“Since the club joined adidas in 2015, we’ve enjoyed some incredible moments together; moments which have seen the club dominate on-pitch and collect 28 trophies across the men’s and women’s teams.

“We look forward to continuing to provide players with cutting-edge sportswear technology and fans with more iconic jerseys and lifestyle apparel until 2037.”

Juventus set to collect €40m per year

The club also published an official note revealing that the agreement is worth €408 million, which means that Juventus will receive a fixed sum just over €40 million per year, in addition to various bonuses and royalties.

The Bianconeri have recently renewed their collaboration with JEEP after spending the 2024/25 season without a main shirt sponsor. They have also struck an agreement with Visit Detroit and other commercial partners.