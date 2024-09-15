Juventus have published an official statement confirming the return of legendary club captain Giorgio Chiellini in a back-room role.

The 40-year-old spent 17 years of his career serving the club’s cause on the pitch. He cemented his place as one of the finest defenders in the history of both Juventus and the Italian national team.

The Livorno native then had 18 months with Los Angeles FC before hanging up his boots in December 2023.

Since then, Chiellini has been waiting for the right moment to return to his beloved club and fill in a managerial role.

This day has finally come, as Juventus have now announced that the Euro 2020 hero has been appointed to a managerial role focusing on relations with national and international football institutions.

The Tuscan will also reunite with his twin brother Claudio who acts as the CEO of Juventus Next Gen.

While the nature of Chiellini’s tasks will become clearer over time, his return is certainly a rejoicing news for Juventus fans everywhere.

“Giorgio Chiellini has returned to Juventus, taking on a managerial role focusing on relations with national and international football institutions,” reads the club’s official note.

“Chiellini never truly left the Bianconeri – his heart, soul and values have always remained connected to the club, both on and off the field. “As of September 16, he will serve as Head of Football Institutional Relations.

“Giorgio will report directly to CEO Maurizio Scanavino, representing the club in his new managerial role. “His academic background complements his experience as a player, captain and Juventus legend.