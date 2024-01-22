Tiago Djalo has officially completed his transfer from Lille to Juventus as announced by the club’s official website on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old defender joins the club on a permanent basis.

Since his contract with the French side was set to expire in the summer, the Bianconeri managed to snatch the player’s services on a relatively low fee.

As the official note reveals, the operation cost the Serie A giants a transfer fee of 3.6 million euros payable in three installments.

Moreover, Lille will be entitled to receive 2.6 million euros in bonuses upon the accomplishment of certain conditions.

While news reports were expecting the Portuguese to sign a contract until 2028, he only penned a two-and-a-half-year agreement, valid until 2026.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Lille Olympique Sporting

Club for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Tiago Emanuel Embaló Djalo has been reached for a consideration of € 3.6 million, payable in three installments in 2024/2025 financial year, with the addition of ancillary costs of € 1.5 million,” reads the official note

“Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of € 2.6 million are envisaged upon achievement of agreed sporting objectives and/or conditions.

“Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026.”

Djalo will now join Max Allegri’s defensive ranks, but it remains to be seen when he’ll be deemed fit enough to play.

The former Sporting and Milan defender suffered a devastating ACL injury that has kept him on the sidelines since March. However, medical test results suggest a full recovery.