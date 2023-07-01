Official: Juventus announce the signing of Timothy Weah

While all parties had reached a full agreement earlier this week, Juventus have officially announced the signing of Timothy Weah.

The 23-year-old will join the Bianconeri after spending four years at Lille. The French side will collect 10 million euros but the figure could rise to 13 million with add-ons.

The incredibly versatile winger mainly operates on the right flank but can also feature almost everywhere on the pitch.

He will now replace the departing Juan Cuadrado as the Old Lady’s utility man on the right flank. The young man will most probably play as a right wingback in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

Timothy is the son of Milan and Paris Germain legend George Weah who currently serves as the president of Liberia.

Nevertheless, the young Weah decided to represent the United States on the international level. He was a part of the USMNT that reached the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup.

Here is the press release published by the official Juventus website, announcing the capture of Weah.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Lille Olympique Sporting Club for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Timothy Weah has been reached for a consideration of €10.3 million payable in two financial years, with the addition of ancillary costs up to a maximum of € .0 million.

“Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of €2.1 million are envisaged upon achievement of agreed sporting objectives and/or conditions.

“Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2028.”