Official: Juventus announce the termination of Aaron Ramsey’s contract

After three underwhelming years in Turin, Aaron Ramsey’s Juventus story has reached its sad ending.

The Welshman joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in 2019 following the expiry of his Arsenal contract, but he was unable to deliver his best football at the Allianz Stadium.

The 31-year-old served in various roles under the guidance of three different managers, but his displays had gotten worse as time went on, and his recurring injury problems didn’t help matters.

Juventus tried to get rid of the player last January by sending him on loan to Rangers, but the Scottish giants opted against maintaining his services on a permanent basis.

Due to the lack of suitors, the Italians were left with no choice but to reach an agreement with the midfielder over an early contract termination.

On Tuesday, the club announced the news on its official Twitter account, wishing the player all the best for the future.

However, even that solution has been somewhat costly for Juventus. According to Calciomercato, Ramsey received a golden handshake worth between 2.5 and 3 million euros to give his consent.

The former Arsenal star had one year left on his contract but was one of the club’s highest earners.