Official: Juventus announce their opponents for their next two friendlies

After winning their first friendly test of the winter break at Arsenal’s expense, it has been rumored that Juventus will play another two encounters before the restart on January 4.

The club has now confirmed this news by announcing the times and dates as well as the identities of their next two opponent through a statement on its official website.

The first match will be played this Thursday on 14:00 CET against HNK Rijeka. The Bianconeri will host their Croatian opponents at Allianz Stadium, but the contest will played behind closed doors.

Rijeka currently sits eight in Croatia’s first division. The club was founded in 1906. It’s trophy cabinet features one Croatian league title (won in 2017) and six domestic cups. In the past, they had been crowned as Yugoslavian champions on six occasions.

As for the Bianconeri’s final friendly test of the year, it will also take place at the Allianz Stadium on December 30. But unlike the previous one, the encounter against Standard Liege will be held in front of fans in attendance.

The Belgian side was founded all the way back in 1898. They have 10 league titles in their trophy cabinet. They currently sit 7th in the league standings.

So here’s Juve’s schedule for the final days of the year.

Juventus – Rijeka

22 December 2022, 14:00 CET

Allianz Stadium (behind closed doors)

Juventus – Standard Liège

30 December 2022, 14:30 CET