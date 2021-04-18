the super league
Official – Juventus announce they are one of the 12 founding Super League clubs

April 18, 2021 - 11:45 pm

On a very sad day for football and an even sadder day for Juventus, the club has officially announced that they are one of the 12 founding clubs of the European Super League.

This is a shameful day for a once-great club and Andrea Agnelli is also revealed as one of the vice presidents.

This season there is a real possibility that Juve will not qualify for the Champions League, therefore they would not be in the competition next season and that is fair, that is what football is all about but not with this Super League.

There is no qualification for the founding 12, there is no relegation, they are guaranteed a spot every single season regardless of where they finish in the league, there is no qualification based on merit.

This is not what football is supposed to be about.

There is a very strong possibility that Juventus could even be thrown out of Serie A and their players prevented from representing their countries at World Cups.

This is not over with and it will get very messy.

