Official: Juventus announces the members of the new board of directors

Due to the legal and financial storm which has haunting the club for a year or so, former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli resigned from office along with the rest of the board on November 28.

Therefore, the owners have been searching for new profiles who can lead the club towards a more prosperous future, and have now announced the names of the five member of the new board of directors.

As we all knew, new president Gianluca Ferrero already had a locked spot in the new board, and the same goes for new general director Maurizio Scanavino. But Monday’s announcement revealed three additional profiles in Fioranna Vitoria Negri, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello.

While these candidates were named by the club’s majority owning company EXOR, they’re expected to gain the approval of the general assembly in its upcoming ordinary meeting on January 18.

Here is the statement as released by the club’s official website:

“Turin, 26 December 2022 – With reference to the Shareholders’ Meeting of Juventus Football Club SpA (“Juventus” or the “Company”) which will be held, in ordinary session and in single call, on 18 January 2023, it is hereby announced that the shareholder EXOR NV, holder of a stake equal to 63.8% of the share capital of Juventus, has filed a list of candidates for the appointment of the board of directors.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

1. Fioranna Vittoria Negri;

2. Maurizio Scanavino;

3. Gianluca Ferrero;

4. Diego Pistone;

5. Laura Cappiello.”