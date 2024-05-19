Juventus have officially announced the appointment of Paolo Montero as caretaker coach until the end of the season.
The management sacked Max Allegri for his controversial demeanor during and after the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, which included threatening Tuttosport’s editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago.
The club announced the 56-year-old’s dismissal on Friday afternoon.
But while all accounts pointed towards Montero as the immediate replacement, Juventus have only made the decision official on Sunday morning.
“The next two Serie A matchdays, the last of the 2023/24 season, will see Paolo Montero on the bench of the Men’s First Team,” reads the club’s official statement.
The Uruguayan is a Juventus legend who represented the club between 1996 and 2005, winning a host of trophies in the process.
The 52-year-old has been serving as the club’s U19 coach for the last two campaigns.
On Saturday night, the Primavera season was concluded, so Montero will now turn his attention towards the first team.
Montero served a one-match touchline man yesterday, which is why the club waited till the morning to appoint him as the man in charge of the first team. Otherwise, he would have had to serve his suspension on Monday against Bologna.
The Bianconeri have already booked their place in next season’s Champions League, but will be looking to finish the campaign in third place, mainly for prestigious reasons.
Montero will thus make his debut tomorrow at the Renato Dall’Ara, before hosting Monza on the final matchday.
Thiago Motta remains the primary candidate to take over in the summer.
