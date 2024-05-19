Juventus have officially announced the appointment of Paolo Montero as caretaker coach until the end of the season.

The management sacked Max Allegri for his controversial demeanor during and after the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night, which included threatening Tuttosport’s editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago.

The club announced the 56-year-old’s dismissal on Friday afternoon.

But while all accounts pointed towards Montero as the immediate replacement, Juventus have only made the decision official on Sunday morning.