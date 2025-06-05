Juventus have officially announced that Pierre Kalulu has completed a permanent transfer from Milan.

After a couple of injury-riddled campaigns at Milanello, most Bianconeri fans weren’t too excited about the Frenchman’s arrival, especially with Cristiano Giuntoli missing out on his main targets, namely Riccardo Calafiori and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Nevertheless, Kalulu ended up being one of the club’s most rewarding operations throughout a hectic summer.

How Kalulu won over Juventus

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The versatile defender almost immediately won the trust of Thiago Motta as well as the club’s supporters with his consistent displays.

Therefore, it became evidently clear since the start of the season that Juventus have every intention of keeping Kalulu.

So despite the departures of Giuntoli and Motta, the new sporting management led by Damien Comolli maintained the same plan, purchasing the centre-back’s contract on his 25th birthday.

Juventus announce the signing of Pierre Kalulu

The Turin-based giants have already paid circa €3.5 million to have him on loan this season, and they will now pay another €14.3 million for the purchase in addition to add-ons.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces the option right to execute the definitive

acquisition of the registration rights of the player Pierre Kazeye Rommel Kalulu Kyatengwa, from AC Milan, for a consideration of €14.3 million, payable in three financial years, with the addition of ancillary costs up to €0.3 million,” reads the statement posted on the club’s official website.

“Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of €3 million are envisaged upon the achievement of further performance objectives.

“Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2029.”

This is only good news for Igor Tudor who will be able to count on Kalulu in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, especially with Gleison Bremer still unavailable and Renato Veiga unlikely to stay beyond his loan stint.