Official: Juventus call up 21 players for Salerno trip

Following Thursday’s Coppa Italia tilt against Lazio, Juventus received a couple of extra days of rest, hence, they will play their ‘weekend’ fixture against Salernitana on an unusual Tuesday night.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account released the matchday squad which travelled to Salerno, and it includes 21 players.

The list features Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria. So it remains to be seen if Max Allegri would unleash the attacking trident from the get-go as some suggest.

On the contrary, Paul Pogba is out of the squad after suffering a relapse. The same goes for Leandro Paredes who misses out on the trip. The list of absentees also include Kaio Jorge, Arkadiusz Milik and club captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Gleison Bremer and Manuel Locatelli will undoubtedly start against Davide Nicola’s side, but they must adopt a slightly cautious approach, since they’re both one booking away from receiving a one-match ban, and thus missing out on next weekend’s clash against Fiorentina.

Here is the full list of players called up for the southern trip as reported by the club’s social platoforms: