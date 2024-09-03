Juventus have officially released their Champions League squad ahead of tonight’s deadline.

The Bianconeri’s List A contains 22 players, including a host of new signings, the likes of Douglas Luiz, Michele De Gregorio, Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners.

However, the inclusion of Arthur Melo is the biggest surprise. The Brazilian midfielder has been omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans throughout the summer, training separately from his teammates.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a deadline-day move to Napoli last Friday, but the transfer didn’t materialize.

The former Barcelona man can still end up leaving the club, with Turkiye emerging as a potential destination.

On the other hand, fellow outcast Filip Kostic has been excluded from the UCL list. The Serbian is also searching for a new destination, as a move to Saudi Arabia has recently faltered.

The club also named six youngsters on List B. These are Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Mbangula, Nicolo Savona, Jonas Rouhi, Lorenzo Anghele and goalkeeper Giovanni Daffara.

Here is the full list as published on the club’s official website:

LIST A

1 PERIN

3 BREMER

4 GATTI

5 LOCATELLI

6 DANILO

7 CONCEICAO

8 KOOPMEINERS

9 VLAHOVIC

11 NICO GONZALEZ

14 MILIK

15 KALULU

16 MCKENNIE

17 ADZIC

18 ARTHUR

19 THURAM

21 FAGIOLI

22 WEAH

23 PINSOGLIO

26 DOUGLAS LUIZ

27 CAMBIASO

29 DI GREGORIO

32 CABAL