Official: Juventus completes the signing of Filip Kostic

Juventus has completed the transfer of Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Serbian has been one of their long-term targets, and they pursued an interest in him for much of this summer.

He became one of the sought after players in Europe after his stunning performance for Frankfurt in the last Europa League campaign.

He had interest from other clubs, and West Ham persistently pursued his signature as well.

However, the winger wanted to join a bigger club, and he waited for Juventus.

The Bianconeri took some time, but they have finally added him to their squad in a deal that runs until 2026, the club has announced.

A statement on their website reads:

“A player possessed of talent, strength and speed, able to cover the entire flank. The naturally left-footed wide player has shown over the years that he can play in every area of ​​the pitch, but prefers to throw himself in attack, dishing assists when required.

“The above presentation is basically the football identity card of Filip Kostić, the 29-year-old Serb who is now a Juventus player, having signed a contract that ties him to the club until June 2026.”

Juve FC Says

Finally, the long-drawn-out transfer saga is over, and Kostic will wear black and white in this campaign.

The winger will bring something new to our game, and he makes us more potent in attack.

Because he is adept at playing as a wing-back also, he could offer us the chance to change systems throughout the season.