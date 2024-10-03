An official statement from Juventus confirmed Gleison Bremer has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

The Brazilian only lasted five minutes on the pitch in last night’s Champions League encounter in Leipzig before sustaining what immediately appeared to be a serious knock.

The 27-year-old was in great agony while leaving the pitch assisted by members of the medical staff in what was an instant bad omen.

This morning, Bremer arrived at the J|Medical Centre on crutches to undergo the required tests.

Unfortunately, the results confirmed what everyone at Juventus feared: The defender suffered an ACL injury.

The former Torino man will undergo surgery in the next few days before starting a long rehabilitation process which could last until the end of the season.

Nico Gonzalez was also at Continassa after picking up a muscular problem just a few minutes following Bremer’s injury.

But luckily for the Argentine, his condition is far less serious than Bremer’s, as the tests only detected a low-grade injury.