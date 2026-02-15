New Juventus signing Emil Holm is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knock during the Derby d’Italia.

The Swedish international was brought on after the interval as a replacement for Francisco Conceicao, who was sacrificed following Pierre Kalulu’s scandulous expulsion.

The 25-year-old did generally well in his outing, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a heartbreaking 2-3 defeat for the Bianconeri.

Emil Holm sustains muscle injury during the Derby d’Italia

Holm was also seen complaining about discomfort, but he gritted his teeth to remain on the pitch until the very end, as Juventus couldn’t afford to lose another player, having already been reduced to 10 men.

On Sunday, the Bologna loanee arrived at the J|Medical Centre to undergo the necessary clinical tests, and he has been diagnosed with a low-to-medium grade muscle injury.

“Following discomfort felt in his right calf during the second half of the Serie A Matchday 25 match against Inter Milan, Juventus Men’s First Team player Emil Holm underwent radiological tests at J|Medical on Sunday, 15 February, morning,” reads the statement published on the club’s official website.