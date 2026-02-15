New Juventus signing Emil Holm is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knock during the Derby d’Italia.
The Swedish international was brought on after the interval as a replacement for Francisco Conceicao, who was sacrificed following Pierre Kalulu’s scandulous expulsion.
The 25-year-old did generally well in his outing, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a heartbreaking 2-3 defeat for the Bianconeri.
Emil Holm sustains muscle injury during the Derby d’Italia
Holm was also seen complaining about discomfort, but he gritted his teeth to remain on the pitch until the very end, as Juventus couldn’t afford to lose another player, having already been reduced to 10 men.
On Sunday, the Bologna loanee arrived at the J|Medical Centre to undergo the necessary clinical tests, and he has been diagnosed with a low-to-medium grade muscle injury.
“Following discomfort felt in his right calf during the second half of the Serie A Matchday 25 match against Inter Milan, Juventus Men’s First Team player Emil Holm underwent radiological tests at J|Medical on Sunday, 15 February, morning,” reads the statement published on the club’s official website.
“The tests revealed a low-to-medium grade myotendinous injury to the soleus muscle. He will undergo further tests in two weeks to determine the exact recovery time.”
Holm will miss at least four major Juventus matches
Based on the official note, Holm will spend at least a couple of weeks on the treatment table. Afterwards, he will either receive the green light to resume action on the pitch, or extend his time on the sidelines. The outcome will hinge on the results of his tests.
The Swede will definitely miss the double header against Galatasaray in the Champions League play-offs, as well as the crucial Serie A clashes against their direct Top-Four competitors, Como and Roma.
Holm signed for Juventus on the winter transfer window’s deadline day, completing a loan move from Bologna with an option to buy at the end of the season.
The full-back made his debut in last week’s Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta, while the Derby d’Italia marked his second appearance for the club.
