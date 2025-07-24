Juventus have announced the capture of Porto right-back Joao Mario, while Alberto Costa headed in the opposite direction in separate deals.

The two clubs had only finalised the permanent transfer of Francisco Conceicao on Tuesday. While negotiating a deal for the young winger, the Dragao proposed another two operations, and all parties were able to reach definitive agreements swiftly.

Juventus announce signing Joao Mario for €11.4 million

On Thursday, Juventus confirmed the arrival of Joao Mario, a 25-year-old Portuguese right-back who has been at Porto since the very start of his playing career. The Bianconeri announced the move through a statement posted on the club’s official website.

The post also included an official note confirming that the Portugal international will cost the Bianconeri a transfer fee of €11.4 million.

(Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Porto FC for the definitive

acquisition of the registration rights of the player João Mário Neto Lopes has been reached for a consideration of €11.4 million, payable in four financial years, with the addition of ancillary costs up to € 1.2 million,” reads the note

“Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until June 30, 2030.”

Juventus sell Alberto Costa to Porto for €15m

Moreover, the Serie A giants have confirmed the sale of Alberto Costa to Porto, just six months following his arrival from Vitoria Guimaraes.

The 21-year-old initially struggled for playing time, but eventually became a regular starter for Igor Tudor by the end of the season.

The statement revealed that Juventus will collect a transfer fee of €15 million plus €1 million in potential bonuses.

While this might sound like an indirect swap deal between two compatriots who play in the same role on the pitch, the official note insists that the two deals are rather separate.