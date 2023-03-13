Official: Juventus confirm Pogba injury, positive update on Bonucci

Sadly, Paul Pogba can’t seem to catch a break this season, as the injury bug strikes again. The Frenchman had just returned to action following a meniscus injury that delayed his Juventus re-debut to late February.

Nonetheless, the midfielder sustained another knock on Sunday morning which ruled him out of yesterday’s Serie A encounter against Sampdoria.

This morning, the former Manchester United star made his way to the J-Medical center to undergo all necessary tests.

As expected, the results weren’t encouraging, as the club released an official statement confirming an adductor injury.

On the other hand, Leonardo Bonucci started last night’s match, but only lasted on the pitch for 45 minutes. But luckily for the Juventus captain, the same statement had some positive updates regarding his condition.

It appears that the 35-year-old has avoided injury, as he only suffered a trauma on the left leg.

“This morning Leonardo Bonucci and Paul Pogba underwent instrumental tests at J|Medical,” reads the club’s statement as published by the official Juventus website.