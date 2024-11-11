Juventus have announced that their teenager Vasilije Adzic has picked yet another injury problem, this time in his right thigh.

The 18-year-old signed for the Italian giants last summer after making his big breakthrough at Podgorica. While he was initially expected to gradually climb the ranks by starting either with the Primavera or Next Gen squad, an impressive pre-season camp allowed the attacking midfielder to skip all apprenticeships and immediately join the senior squad.

However, the Montenegrin has been incredibly unlucky with injuries since the start of the season. The youngster began his campaign carrying a hamstring problem. He then rejoined the squad, only to suffer a muscle injury in late September before getting the opportunity to make his club debut.

Adzic eventually made his debut in mid-October against Lazio, entering the pitch in the second half, and then had another cameo against Stuttgart three days later. These two outings remain his solitary appearances for the first team thus far.

And while the teenager was looking to start building some momentum, he has now been dealt with a third injury that ruled him out of the Derby della Mole against Torino. The club has now released a statement confirming that Adzic has indeed suffered a muscle problem during Friday’s training session, as his medical tests detected a low-medium grade injury, and his condition will be re-assessed in two weeks.