Official: Juventus confirms the capture of Gatti

Juventus has officially announced the signing of Frosinone defender, Federico Gatti.

He joins the Bianconeri just a few months after making the step up to the Italian second division.

The defender has been in top form for much of this season and had plenty of interest from Serie A clubs.

However, Juve won the race for his signature and the club announced he has signed a deal until 2026.

However, he would spend the rest of this season on loan at his present club before joining the Bianconeri in the summer.

A part of the club’s statement describes him as: “Right footed and strong in the air, Gatti is a defender with an eye for goal. He has already scored three this season in Serie B, in what has been a positive first experience in the Italian second division. His performances have always been above average and if Frosinone have the third-best defensive record in the league, it is also down to him.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has proven to be one of the finest defenders in Italy’s second division and he would look to develop even further so that he can stake a claim for a first-team place at the Allianz Stadium next season.

Juve will deal with renewing deals or losing some of their current defenders at the end of this season.

With Gatti in the squad, the club would not be put under unnecessary pressure to keep any defender happy in Turin.