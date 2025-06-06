Newcastle United have confirmed that Lloyd Kelly will officially become a Juventus player at the end of June, following a loan spell that began in January. The defender joined the Bianconeri mid-season to help address a defensive injury crisis and has since grown into a more prominent role within the team.

Initially, Kelly struggled to adapt under then-manager Thiago Motta, appearing somewhat out of place in the limited matches he featured in. However, his situation has significantly improved under Igor Tudor, who took charge of Juventus later in the campaign. The Croatian manager has been working to reshape the team’s tactical identity, and Kelly has emerged as one of the players to benefit most from that transition.

Permanent Deal Confirmed by Newcastle

Newcastle had inserted a clause into the initial loan agreement that allowed for a permanent move, and the club has now officially confirmed that this option has been exercised. The statement reads, as quoted by Newcastle United’s official website: “Meanwhile, Lloyd Kelly’s loan move to Juventus will become a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee on 30th June.”

While the financial terms of the deal remain confidential, the transfer marks a significant development for both clubs. Juventus, still in the process of rebuilding under Tudor, view Kelly as a valuable defensive asset. His performances in the latter part of the season have convinced the coaching staff of his long-term potential.

Juventus Committed to Tudor’s Project

With Igor Tudor expected to remain at the helm for the foreseeable future, Juventus are beginning to show a willingness to trust the manager with personnel decisions. Kelly’s integration into the team under Tudor is a strong signal that the defender fits the manager’s vision for the club moving forward.

Kelly has demonstrated consistency and reliability since becoming a regular feature in the team. Now that his stay in Turin has been made permanent, expectations will be high for him to continue his upward trajectory and contribute meaningfully to Juventus’ domestic and European campaigns in the seasons to come.