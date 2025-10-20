COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 19: Maxence Caqueret of Como 1907 competes for the ball with Daniele Rugani of Juventus during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus FC at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus have announced that Daniele Rugani has signed a new contract valid until the summer of 2028.

The Lucca native’s collaboration with the Bianconeri dates back to 2012, when he joined the club’s Primavera ranks after making the move from Empoli.

The defender then returned to the Tuscan club on loan in 2013, before rejoining Juventus as a first-team member in 2015.

Daniele Rugani signs new Juventus contract

Rugani never managed to cement himself as a first option at the club, but has often presented himself as a reliable backup option.

The Italian spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan between Rennes and Cagliari, before returning to Juventus. This scenario was replicated last summer, when he resumed his black-and-white stint after a year on loan at Ajax.

Nevertheless, Rugani’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season, so Damien Comolli acted swiftly and decisively, locking him down with a new three-year deal.

“Daniele Rugani has renewed his contract with the Juventus Men’s First Team until 30 June 2028, committing his future to the Bianconeri,” reads the statement published on the club’s official website.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

“The journey together began in 2012, when a young Daniele walked through the gates of Vinovo for the first time to wear the Juventus shirt, starting his career with the Primavera team. From then on, he grew steadily, slowly maturing to become the man, the professional and the footballer he is today.

“Rugani’s is a story of victories and trophies, but also of the ability to get back up after going through difficult times.

“A story that continues, together, until 2028.”

Rugani’s squad status and salary

The Empoli youth product began the campaign as a benchwarmer, but Igor Tudor resorted to his services following Gleison Bremer’s injury against Atalanta. He has thus far made two appearances in Serie A and one in the Champions League.

Rugani’s previous contract had him earning a year net salary of €1,8 million (€3.3m gross). At the moment, it remains unclear whether the new agreemeent modified these figures.