The Lega Serie A has officially released the dates and times for the Serie A and Coppa Italia fixtures in December.

Therefore, Juventus have now learned the exact timings of their league contests for Matchdays 14 until 18, in addition to the Coppa Italia Round of 16.

On the first day of December, the Bianconeri will take on Lecce at the Via del Marre on Sunday night.

Six days later, Thiago Motta will meet his past as Juve plays host to Bologna on Saturday evening.

The following weekend, Juventus will play at home in Serie A for the second time in a row, as they’ll welcome Venezia to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

This will be followed by a Tuesday night clash against Cagliari in the Coppa Italia Round of 16, which will also take place in Turin.

Motta’s men will then head to Monza for a Sunday-night contest on December 22nd, before ending the year by hosting Fiorentina on the 29th.

Here is the full fixture list as published by the official Juventus website.

Serie A fixtures

Sunday, 1 December: Lecce-Juventus at 20:45 CET

Saturday, 7 December: Juventus-Bologna at 18:00 CET

Saturday, 14 December: Juventus-Venezia at 20:45 CET

Sunday, 22 December: Monza-Juventus at 20:45 CET

Sunday, 29 December: Juventus-Fiorentina at 18:00 CET

Round of 16 Coppa Italia clash