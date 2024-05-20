Juventus defender Gleison Bremer received a call-up to join Brazil at the upcoming edition of the Copa America.

Selecao manager Dorival Junior had announced last week his initial squad which contained 23 names.

Juventus captain Danilo was included, while Alex Sandro was expectedly left out. However, the omission of Bremer raised eyebrows among fans and observers alike, especially following his impressive campaign in Turin, at least on a personal level.

Nevertheless, Dorival rectified the matter when adding the last three members to his 26-man squad, explains IlBianconero.

In addition to Bremer, the Brazilian national team manager also added Atalanta midfielder Ederson to his ranks, as well as Porto’s Pepe.

Moreover, San Paolo goalkeeper Rafael arrives as a replacement for injured Manchester City star Ederson.

The Copa America kicks off on June 20th and wraps on July 14th. It will take place in the United States, and will feature nations from North and Central America, in addition to usual CoNMEBOL participants, thus raising the number of nations to 16.

Brazil’s group will also include Colombia, Costa Rica and Paraguay.

The updated Selecao squad.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Bento, Rafael

Defenders: Beraldo, Eder Militao, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bremer, Marquinhos, Danilo, Yan Couto, Guilherme Arana, Wendell

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Joao Gomez, Lucas Paqueta, Ederson

Forwards: Endrick, Evanilson, Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Savinho, Vinicius Jr, Pepe