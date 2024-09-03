Juventus have officially announced the transfer of Tiago Djalo to Porto on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s books since January when the club splashed 3 million euros to beat Inter for his services.

While he’s been clinically cleared, the Portuguese is still working on finding his old form after suffering a devastating ACL injury in March 2023.

Therefore, he had to wait until the final day of the previous campaign to make his Juventus debut under the guidance of caretaker coach Paolo Montero.

This summer, Thiago Motta was initially planning to rely on the defender’s services. He gave him the nod for the first friendly test of the season against Nuremberg.

But following an unconvincing display at the back, the Juventus coach dropped the former Lille man from his plans.

Since then the management has been working on finding the player a new home for next season. On last Friday’s deadline day, Djalo was seemingly all set to sign for Roma, but the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour.

Nevertheless, the transfer market in Portugal remained open for a few more days, so Porto were able to strike an agreement with the Serie A giants to bring the defender back to his native country.

The official Juventus website released a statement confirming Djalo’s loan move to the Dragao.

The official note doesn’t mention an obligation or an option to buy, so this could be a dry loan.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri will contribute to the player’s wages by 40%.

The two clubs have already done business together last week, with Francisco Conceicao making the move in the opposite direction.