Juventus have announced the arrival of Emil Holm from Bologna, while Joao Mario headed in the opposite direction.

While swap deals are usually difficult to negotiate, as they involve too many parties with conflicting interests, this one managed to reach the finish line ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Joao Mario signs for Bologna on loan

The Bianconeri had brought in Joao Mario from Porto last summer, but the Portuguese never managed to impose himself on the manager’s plans, whether during Igor Tudor’s reign or with Luciano Spalletti.

Therefore, Juventus managed to temporarily offload the 26-year-old, by sending him on loan to Bologna.