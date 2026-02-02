Juventus have announced the arrival of Emil Holm from Bologna, while Joao Mario headed in the opposite direction.
While swap deals are usually difficult to negotiate, as they involve too many parties with conflicting interests, this one managed to reach the finish line ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.
Joao Mario signs for Bologna on loan
The Bianconeri had brought in Joao Mario from Porto last summer, but the Portuguese never managed to impose himself on the manager’s plans, whether during Igor Tudor’s reign or with Luciano Spalletti.
Therefore, Juventus managed to temporarily offload the 26-year-old, by sending him on loan to Bologna.
“Joao Mario will play the second half of the 2025/26 Serie A season away from the Juventus Men’s First Team,” reads the official note published on the club’s official website.
“The Portuguese full-back will stay in Italy, though, as he will be joining Bologna on a loan deal until June 30, 2026.”
The statement didn’t mention an option or an obligation to buy, so it appears that the Portugal international has joined the Emilian club on a dry loan, as reported on Sunday.
Juventus will be hoping that the right-back finds his footing at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara so he can attract suitors ahead of next summer’s transfer market.
Emil Holm joins Juventus on loan with an option to buy
Shortly after confirming Joao Mario’s departure, the Serie A giants announced Holm as their latest signing on a free loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy for €15 million plus €3 million in bonuses.
“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Bologna FC 1909 has been reached for the temporary acquisition, on a free loan basis, until June 30, 2026, of the registration rights of the player Emil Alfons Holm,” reads the official statement.
“The agreement further entails the right for Juventus to definitively acquire the player’s registration rights.
“The agreed consideration for the potential definitive acquisition is €15 million, payable in three financial years; this consideration may be increased up to a maximum of € 3 million over the duration of the player’s contract, upon the achievement of specific objectives.”
Holm has been on Juve’s shortlist since his days at Spezia, but he was instead poached by Atalanta in 2023.
After a forgettable spell in Bergamo, the 25-year-old joined Bologna in the summer of 2024 and won the Coppa Italia last season.
The Swede is expected to act as Pierre Kalulu’s understudy at right-back, but he’ll be hoping to make the most out of his opportunities to convince Juventus to shell out €15 million for his services in June.
