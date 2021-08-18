Official: Juventus finally confirms Kaio Jorge signing

Juventus has officially confirmed the signing of Kaio Jorge from Santos as they ramp up their transfer business before the window closes.

The 19-year-old had an expiring contract at Santos and signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus which forced the Brazilians to negotiate with the Bianconeri or wait to lose him on a free transfer in January.

They finally reached an agreement with the former Italian champions believed to be around 3m euros paid in two instalments, according to Football Italia.

The attacker has been one of the budding stars in the Brazilian game and he will join the likes of Kaka and Alexandre Pato to make the move from his country to Italy.

The report says Santos will also have a 5% cut on any future transfer fee if the Bianconeri cashes in on him.

He has been one of the best players in the Brazilian youth teams and was the top scorer as they won the under-17 World Cup in 2019.

Jorge had his Juventus medicals some two weeks ago, but he had to return to Brazil to complete the paperwork for his transfer.

He has now joined up with the rest of the Bianconeri squad and he will give Massimiliano Allegri more attacking options ahead of a campaign that the returning manager hopes to win Serie A again.

The Bianconeri announced his signing with some imagery on their Twitter account.