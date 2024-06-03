Juventus finished their Serie A campaign on the podium thanks to Atalanta’s defeat to Fiorentina on Sunday night.

The final round of the campaign ensued last week, but La Dea still had a delayed match to contest against Fiorentina.

The encounter was supposed to be played last March but was called off when Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone fell ill before the match. Sadly, he passed away a few days later.

Since then, Lega Serie A had been trying to reschedule the fixture but to no avail, especially with both clubs taking part in European Competitions as well as the Coppa Italia, which kept them busy in midweek.

Therefore, the organizers had no other choice but to schedule the match at this awkward timing following the end of the season.

Luckily, the match didn’t have too many implications, as Atalanta had already qualified for the Champions League, while Fiorentina will take part in the Conference League once more after finishing the last two editions as runner-ups.

Nevertheless, La Dea could have hoped to end the campaign with a win that placed them on the podium.

However, it was the Tuscans who prevailed by three goals to two, with all five strikes coming in the first half.

While the Viola aren’t exactly fond of Juventus, their win allowed the Old Lady to remain in third place, ahead of Atalanta.

So despite a disastrous second half of the season, the Bianconeri somehow managed to finish the season on the podium, behind newly-crowned champions Inter and runner-ups Milan.

This is the club’s best league finish since winning the Serie A title with Maurizio in charge in 2019/29.