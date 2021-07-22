Club News

Official: Juventus launch their away jersey for 2021/22 campaign – (Image)

July 22, 2021 - 3:15 pm

Although the design was leaked in the past few weeks, Adidas Football have officially released Juve’s away jersey for the 2021/22 season.

Whilst the home jersey will forever adopt the traditional black and white stripes, the designers are allowed to be a little more creative when it comes to the second and third kits.

The away jersey adopted the black color, but is filled with slim and short colored vertical lines, giving this shirt a special flavor.

Being one of the most popular footballers in the world, it was no surprise that the manufacture giants picked Paulo Dybala as the main man to model the jersey.

Adidas unveiled the new kit with dropping an image of the Argentine star sporting a big smile on his face with the black shirt on.

Alongside La Joya, his teammate, Weston McKennie, was also picked as one of the models, as well as Martina Rosucci from the Juventus Women squad.

