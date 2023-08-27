Juventus fullback Gianluca Frabotta has completed his transfer to Bari. The club confirmed the news in a statement posted on the official website.

The 24-year-old is a Bologna youth product who signed for the Bianconeri in 2019. He immediately joined the Next Gen squad (Known as Juventus U23 at the time).

Following an impressive campaign in Serie C, Andrea Pirlo decided to promote the left-back upon his arrival.

Il Maestro gave the young man his senior debut in what was his first match at the helm. The Bianconeri won the encounter against Sampdoria with three unanswered goals.

Frabotta’s playing time decreased throughout the season, but he still picked up a Coppa Italia medal and an Italian Super Cup triumph.

Following Pirlo’s departure in 2021, Juventus sent the left-back on loan to Hellas Verona for the 2021/22, reuniting him with Igor Tudor. But sadly, his campaign was wrecked by a serious injury.

Last season, Frabotta was supposed to spend his campaign with Lecce in Serie A, but ended up at Frosinone in Serie B. He made 22 appearances, helping the club win the second division and earn promotion to the top flight.

However, the 24-year-old is now set for another stint in Serie B. He joins Bari who were on the cusp of winning the promotions playoffs last season before succumbing to defeat at the hands of Cagliari in a dramatic fashion.

As the statement reveals, Frabotta signs for Bari on loan, but the Biancorossi will have the option to buy him outright and keep him at the San Nicola Stadium.