Official: Juventus legend handed one-match suspension for blasphemy

During the encounter between Parma and Juventus at the Ennio Tardini last December, the microphones caught Gianluigi Buffon uttering a blasphemous expression.

It must be noted that such behavior is considered to be highly offensive within Italian society.

In the absence of the crowds in the stands, offensive expressions – whether blasphemous or not – have been heard more often by the referees, as well the microphones placed on the pitch.

Therefore, Gigi’s mistake against his former club didn’t go unnoticed.

The Old Lady comfortably won the match 4-0, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace, as well as goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata.

Nonetheless, the 43-year-old was still trying to push on his younger teammates – mainly Manolo Portanova – and and eventually ended up using a prohibited phrase.

Therefore, Buffon has been handed a one-match ban plus a fine of 5.000 euros by the federal court of appeal, who upheld the appeal of the federal prosecutor.

“The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor, inflicting one match of disqualification on Gianluigi Buffon,” the statement read as translated by Football Italia

“The Juventus goalkeeper, sanctioned by the National Federal Court with a fine of €5,000, had been referred for having uttered a sentence containing a blasphemous expression during the match against Parma last December 19.”

Thus, the former Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper will end up missing the first Juventus match after the international break.

This clash happens to be none other than the Derby della Mole, where Torino are set to host the Bianconeri on Saturday April 3.