Official Juventus lineup for Maccabi Haifa match; Two surprising additions

We’re almost an hour away from the kickoff, and Juventus have released their official formation for their encounter against Maccabi Haifa in the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Max Allegri’s lineup includes two surprise additions. The first is Daniele Rugani’s introduction at the back. The Italian will line up alongside his compatriot Leonardo Bonucci in defense, while Gleison Bremer is handed a rare rest.

The second unexpected addition is also at the back. While many sources believed that Danilo could be dropped for this one to avoid a potential suspension for Benfica’s clash, the Brazilian will start at right-back after all, with Alex Sandro on the left side.

With Danilo at the back, Juan Cuadrado will play further up the field, while Weston McKennie takes the opposite wing. Finally, Angel Di Maria will support Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

Juventus XI (4-4-1-1): Szczesny; Danilo, Rugani, Bonucci, Sandro; Cuadrado, Paredes, Rabiot, McKennie; Di Maria; Vlahovic