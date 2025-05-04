Juventus released their official starting lineup ahead of this evening’s contest against Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara. The contest kicks off at 20:45 CET.

The two sides will clash heads in the most anticipated fixture of the Serie A round, as both clubs are in the midst of the battle for a Champions League place. Following Roma and Lazio’s victories earlier on Sunday, this has become a must-win contest for both sides.

Juventus starting lineup – Nicolo Savona starts at the back

Getty Images

Igor Tudor is without several key players, namely the injured Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly and Teun Koopmeiners, plus the suspended Kenan Yildiz. Moreover, Arek Milik, Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are the longtime absentees.

Due to the emergency at the back, Nicolo Savona joins Renato Veiga and Pierre Kalulu in the three-man defence. The Italian is a right-back by trade, but also has previous experience in this role.

Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso will operate on the wings. The American is expected to play as right wingback and the Italian on the left, but it could be the other way around.

Weston McKennie changes roles once more

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will keep their roles in the double pivot role, while Juve’s ultimate utility man Weston McKennie will join Nicolas Gonzalez in the attacking-midfielder roles.

Finally, Randal Kolo Muani will keep his place upfront as he is the only available striker at Tudor’s disposal.

Juventus XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Savona, Veiga, Kalulu; Weah, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, McKennie; Kolo Muani