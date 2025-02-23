Juventus have released their official starting lineup for this evening’s clash against Cagliari which is set to kick off at 20:45 CET at the Sardegna Arena.

The Bianconeri suffered a major blow in midweek, suffering a 1-3 defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven that knocked them out of the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady doesn’t have time for grief, especially with a tight Top Four race on their hands. Therefore, they’ll be looking to collect their fourth Serie A win in a row at the expense of their Sardinian hosts.

Thiago Motta has implemented several changes in his lineup, but the big news is that Dusan Vlahovic will be starting a match for the first time in weeks. The Serbian lost his starting spot to Randal Kolo Muani who immediately cemented himself as Thiago Motta’s first choice upon his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic has not returned to the fold for the first time after six straight benches. He will be flanked by Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz. The latter got the nod at the expense of Nico Gonzalez and Samuel Mbangula who was tipped to start.

In the middle of the park, Weston McKennie will fill in for Teun Koopmeiners in the advanced role, while Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli start in the double pivot.

Michele Di Gregorio will play between the sticks as usual, while the backline picks itself amidst the injury crisis. Andrea Cambiaso returns to the starting lineup playing at left-back, with Timothy Weah on the opposite flank. Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly are the solitary options for the central defenders roles following Renato Veiga’s injury.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Vlahovic.