Juventus coach Thiago Motta has seemingly decided to change his tactical setup as suggested by the lineup he chose to start against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri travelled to Tuscany to take on the Viola, and some believe a defeat could spell the end of the Italian Brazilian’s managerial tenure in Turin.

Therefore, Motta has seemingly opted to shift his formation from the usual 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2 formation as confirmed by the club’s official X account.

The lineup will be spearheaded by Randal Kolo Muani and Nicolas Gonzalez who’s making his first appearance at the Artemio Franchi since his controversial transfer last summer.

In the middle of the park, Teun Koopmeiners will be looking to transmit his positive performance from the training ground to where it matters the most. The Dutchman returns to the lineup, joining Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari che scenderanno in campo nella partita di questo pomeriggio 📜 #FiorentinaJuve Powered by @EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/ltfj5UC5go — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) March 16, 2025

Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah have been tested all over the field this season, and this time around, they’re set to play as wingbacks, although it remains unclear which flank will each of them occupy.

At the back, Pierre Kalulu and Renato Veiga will be making their first appearances as starters since making their return from their respective injuries. The Frenchman and the Portuguese will thus flank Lloyd Kelly who will operate at the very heart of the three-man backline, while Federico Gatti gets some well-deserved rest.

Finally, Michele Di Gregorio preserved his spot between the sticks, keeping Mattia Perin on the bench.

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Kelly, Veiga; Weah, Koopmeiners, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Gonzalez, Kolo Muani